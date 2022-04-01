HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Wolves v Aston Villa w/ Talking Wolves

What Do We Discuss?

Since Wolves’ 3-2, come-from-behind victory against Villa on October 16th, what has Dave made of his sides’ season and the job that Bruno Lage as done thus far?

With Bruno Lage’s scope of work at Wolves going under the radar when compared to the efforts of other Premier League managers this season, has this notion benefited his side in a way?

What did Dave make of Wolverhampton’s business in the January transfer window and what sort of movement does the fanbase hope to see in the summer?

From an outside perspective, what has Dave made of the job that Steven Gerrard has done so far at Aston Villa?

Predictions; how do the lads feel about the match and could we see a very tight affair at Molineux on Saturday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

