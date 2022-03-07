HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton - Philippe Coutinho and the Chambers of Secrets

What Do We Discuss?

Two wins in a row, with six goals scored, and zero conceded - what do the lads make of the club’s recent uptick in performances?

Was Saturday Aston Villa’s most complete performance of the season thus far?

Coutinho brilliance! Just how good is the Brazilian and is there any danger in being head over heels for a loan player?

What can be made of the strong performances of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings on Saturday?

Strength in depth - how impressive were stand-ins, Calum Chambers and Ashley Young, and how much confidence does Villa’s strength in numbers give the fan base?

Lets finally give Douglas Luiz some love, shall we?

The lads look ahead to Villa’s trip to Elland Road on Thursday - are we all feeling confident?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

