Player Ratings: Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton - Two wins on the bounce for Gerrard’s Villans!

Emi Martinez: 8/10

Two clean sheets in a row for Aston Villa’s Argentinian goalkeeper! With only a single save to make, it was a rather easy day at the office, but Villa’s composure begins in goal and Martinez should be applauded for how simple he makes things for his teammates around him.

Matty Cash: 7.5/10

We’re really starting to see the best of Matty Cash again as the right-back was precise with his crosses and was strong in the tackle when called upon. Capped off a strong performance with a low cross, which found Danny Ings inside Southampton’s box and the striker made no mistake!

Calum Chambers: 8.5/10

Replacing the missing Ezri Konsa, Villa’s newest centre-back was simply sublime! Not only did Chambers help maintain a clean sheet, but his excellent chipped ball to Philippe Coutinho helped give Villa a 2-0 lead before half-time. The defender could have added a second assist on the day as well, with his long ball out of his own half finding Ollie Watkins, who headed it onto Coutinho and the Brazilian dragged the ball just wide of the Southampton goal.

Tyrone Mings: 8/10

Villa’s captain was strong in the tackle and assured when on the ball — a welcome sight for the home faithful.

Ashley Young: 7/10

Standing in for the missing Lucas Digne, the wily veteran didn’t really put a foot wrong and was able to help maintain Villa’s composure from a defensive point of view.

Douglas Luiz: 7/10

A much more convincing performance from the defensive midfielder, who scored his first goal since January 2020 and that should give the Brazilian plenty of confidence going forward.

John McGinn: 8/10

The Scotsman was a bundle of energy again today and we’re starting to see some of the form that had evaded him for some time. His willingess to be a physical presense was an important factor in both defense and attack today.

Jacob Ramsey: 7/10

The young Villan put in a comfortable performance on the day, with a number of tidy passes and key bits of possession in which drove Villa forward at times.

Philippe Coutinho: 9/10

The magical Brazilian was back to his best today, adding a goal and an assist to the scoresheet. His movement on and off the ball was superb and the attacking midfielder could have even added a second goal to his tally, with his shot only an inch or two wide of the goal.

Ollie Watkins: 7.5/10

Back to his best at times and was a real nuisance for Southampton as his holdup play and direct runs when in attack created plenty of problems for the away side. Great to see Ollie on the scoresheet in back-to-back games as well!

Danny Ings: 8.5/10

Was fairly quiet at times, but his willingess to defend from the front and constantly press Southampton when they were in possession was a pleasure to see. Took his goal very well, with a convincing finish that made it 4-0 to the Villa and also contributed with two assists on the day as well.

SUBSTITUTES:

Morgan Sanson (71 mins): 7/10

Replaced Danny Ings and helped Villa see out the game in a comfortable manner. While it was a brief cameo, it was nice to see the Frenchman get some minutes into his legs.

Leon Bailey (78 mins): N/A

Replaced Jacob Ramsey.

Emi Buendia (81 mins): N/A

Replaced Philippe Coutinho.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Philippe Coutinho

The little magician was sublime today and made all the difference for his side. Coutinho’s willingess to drive Villa forward created a countless number of scoring opportunities for both himself and his teammates — sign the man permanently in the summer, please and thanks!