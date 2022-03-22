HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal - What Next?

What Do We Discuss?

Well...how shall we sum up that drab performance at Villa Park?

The lads discuss the tactical changes between the West Ham and Arsenal matches — surely Steven Gerrard and his staff could have been a bit more proactive against a fatigued Arsenal side?

The mind-blowing yellow card for Tyrone Mings on Bukayo Saka.

Are Aston Villa the definition of a mid-table side this season?

Given the club’s quick rise throughout the last 3-4 seasons, is it fair to say that we’re experiencing some growing pains in terms of moving up the Premier League table at the moment?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

