HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Arsenal w/ A Bergkamp Wonderland

With Arsenal sitting in fourth and still having a number of games in hand on the likes of Manchester United, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur, what does Danny make of the Gunners’ season thus far?

Is it fair to say that Mikel Arteta has started to transform Arsenal into a more progressive side?

How special of a player is Emile Smith Rowe already in his young career?

Are Arsenal fans feeling confident heading into this one?

GUEST - Twitter: @TheAFCPodcast

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

