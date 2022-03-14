HOLTECAST | West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa - Taking it on the chin!

What Do We Discuss?

The lads try to make sense of a very lethargic first 65 minutes or so from both sides.

No lineup changes between Thursday and Sunday; is it fair to say that the decision to make no changes was a mistake on Steven Gerrard and his coaching staff’s part?

Have lessons been learnt today in regards to the timing of substitutions and how they are deployed throughout a match from a Villa perspective?

Where does Leon Bailey fit into Gerrard’s Aston Villa?

How far away is this squad from actively competing for a top 8 position?

What do the lads make of the recent chatter around contract talks with Carney Chukwuemeka being put on hold until the summer now?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

