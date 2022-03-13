Player Ratings: West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa - Too little too late for Gerrard’s men

Emi Martinez: 7/10

The Argentine may have had no chance on either of the West Ham United’s goals, but he did make an absolutely fantastic close range save on Kurt Zouma in the second half of play.

Matty Cash: 5/10

Just never seemed to be able to settle into any sort of rythym throughout the entirety of the match as he struggled to deal with the likes of Saïd Benrahma in the early stages of the game, and struggled when in possession on a number of occasions.

Calum Chambers: 5.5/10

Dealt with the physicality of West Ham pretty well, but some may argue that he could’ve shown a bit more urgency in closing down Andriy Yarmolenko’s opening goal of the match.

Tyrone Mings: 6/10

The Villa captain kept Michail Antonio quiet, dealing with West Ham’s long balls with a fair bit of ease, but with two goals conceded at the London Stadium, the entire Villa defensive unit will be rather disappointed.

Lucas Digne: N/A

A true shame as Digne was replaced by Ashley Young in the 10th minute of the match due to a suspected hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Lucas!

Douglas Luiz: 5/10

It was always going to be a difficult afternoon for the Brazilian midfielder due to the physicality of this West Ham side, but he coped fairly well until Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal in the 70th minute.

John McGinn: 6.5/10

Full of energy on the day and showed plenty of grit, but he’ll be ruing his missed pass to Leon Bailey, which was intercepted by Declan Rice and well, you all know what happened after that...

Jacob Ramsey: 7/10

Had a few positive moments when in possession in the first half and was pretty quiet in the second half until his well taken goal in the 90th minute via an Emi Buendia assist.

Philippe Coutinho: 6/10

A frustrating day for the skillful playmaker, with a cheeky flicked effort on goal from a strong Jacob Ramsey run being his most memorable contribution of the match. Fair to say that the Brazilian looked rather lethargic, with two games in rather small time frame.

Ollie Watkins: 6/10

Bereft of much service going forward for Villa, Watkins put his body on the line, challenging the physicality of West Ham from an aerial point of few constantly throughout the match.

Danny Ings: 6/10

Showed some real purpose in his pressing game, but with a lack of support and chances going forward, it was always going to be a slow day at the office for the striker.

SUBSTITUTES:

Ashley Young (10 mins): 6/10

Replaced the injured Lucas Digne at left-back in the early stages of the game and showed some real bits of quality from a defensive point of view, but you would have to say that Villa were missing the attacking prowess of Digne.

Leon Bailey (69 mins): 6/10

Came on with the intent of injecting his side with some more pace and purpose, but the Jamaican was rather sloppy when in possession and his willingness to track back for West Ham’s second goal of the game will frustrate certain areas of the fan base.

Emi Buendia (79 mins): 6.5/10

A quick cameo for the tricky attacking midfielder, teeing up Ramsey for Villa’s lone goal of the match.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Jacob Ramsey

It’s fair to say that Aston Villa looked rather lethargic today and with no real standout until the 90th minute, Ramsey has to be given the plaudits from a Villa perspective at the London Stadium. His powerful run into the West Ham box in which setup Philippe Coutinho for an effort on goal in the first half and his strong finish past Fabianski in the 90th minute standout as the midfielder’s key contributions on the day.