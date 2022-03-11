HOLTECAST | Leeds United 0-3 Aston Villa - Coutinho and Cash and Chambers, oh my!

What Do We Discuss?

Three wins on the bounce! How are the lads feeling after a comfortable win at Elland Road?

The mental strength of Tyrone Mings and his leadership qualities.

How nice is it for Villa to win games with a bit of conviction?

The brilliance of Matty Cash and Calum Chambers’ seamless transition into the side.

How are we all feeling ahead of Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium and could we see some changes to the starting lineup?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

