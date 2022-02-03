HOLTECAST | Deadline Day Rewind - Was this Villa’s best January transfer window ever?

**Excerpt from our live broadcast via Twitter Spaces on Monday, January 31st, 2022**

What Do We Discuss?

Welcome to Holtecast Live...well sort of!

What are the lads’ initial thoughts on Aston Villa’s transfer business in January?

Was there one particular player that the lads believe should’ve remained at the club for the rest of the season?

The defensive midfield debate continues...(oh boy!).

How does everyone feel about Matt Targett moving to Newcastle United on loan?

Charlie from @academyavfc on Twitter stops by to chat about Villa’s academy, Cameron Archer, and other young Villans we should keep an eye on.

A few listeners join in and have their say!

Has this been Villa’s best January transfer window in club history?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

A big thank you to everyone who stopped by on Monday for our Twitter Spaces session. Be sure to follow @7500toHolte on Twitter to find out when we’re going live next and to have your say!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

