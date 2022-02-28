HOLTECAST | Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa - Paying Cash at the Amex!

What Do We Discuss?

A win? Think many of almost forgot what that was! How are the lads feeling after that result?

Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings start and Emi Buendia is relegated to the bench, but it all ended up working out in the end; what can be made of Steven Gerrard’s tactical decisions on Saturday and could we see this sort of setup going forward?

A pleasing team performance; who stood out the most for the lads?

Matty Cash and John McGinn; what do Cole, Simon, and Seb make of their performances and how important is to see these two getting back to their best?

What could Watkins’ goal mean for his confidence heading into the rest of the season?

THAT refereeing performance...

The lads look ahead to Southampton on the weekend; can Steven Gerrard’s men keep the positive momentum going?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!