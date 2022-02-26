Player Ratings: Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa - Back to winning ways on the South Coast!

Emi Martinez: 7/10

A very quiet day at the office for Aston Villa’s goalkeeper, with only one save to make throughout the entirety of the match. Even with very little to do, the Argentine will be very pleased to add another clean sheet to his tally.

Matty Cash: 9/10

The right-back was superb throughout the entirey of the match and secured the match winning goal in the first half, beating Brighton goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, with a wonderfully struck shot in which hit the home sides right post and nestled into the back of the net.

Ezri Konsa: 8/10

Comfortable when in possession and made a number of well-timed tackles throughout the match. Great to see Konsa back into the starting lineup after missing out on Villa’s last two matches due to suspension.

Tyrone Mings: 8/10

Villa’s captain led by example on a number of occasions, with the defender nullifying the likes of Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard throughout various passages of play. Made a fantastic long ball pass to Ollie Watkins, which gave Villa an insurance marker on the match.

Lucas Digne: 7.5/10

Struggled at times to keep up with Tariq Lamptey in the early stages of the match, but gradually grew into the game as time passed. Was a constant outlet for Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho when the away side were trying to maintain possession in Brighton’s half.

Douglas Luiz: 6/10

Helped his side maintain a clean sheet, so some plaudits do need to go his way, but you would expect the Brazilian to be slightly frustrated after setting up two Brighton counter-attacks following two extremely poor pass attempts.

John McGinn: 8/10

Was the engine in the Villa midfield today and never gave up on a ball within range of him. Great to see the Scotsman regain some of the form that had gone missing over the last few matches.

Jacob Ramsey: 7/10

The young Villan will believe that he should have converted from his mazzy run, which found him one-on-one with the Brighton goalkeeper on a slightly awkward angle. Aside from that, his composure and willingness to drive Villa forward was key.

Philippe Coutinho: 7/10

Tidy in possession and a few moments of brilliance when on the ball really opened things up for his side when moving forward. Will feel hard done by in regards to not being on the scoresheet, with his excellent free-kick attempt stopped by a sprawling Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

Ollie Watkins: 7.5/10

Went from a rather frustrated figured for the first 68 minutes of the match to one filled with a bit of confidence again after latching onto Tyrone Mings’ long ball and tucking the ball comfortably into the Brighton goal. Hopefully this was the moment needed to kick Ollie back into the right gear!

Danny Ings: 6/10

Rarely on the ball throughout the game and wasn’t provided with much support, but his tireless running and willingness to track back was a key factor in relieving defensive pressure at times.

SUBSTITUTES:

Morgan Sanson (72 mins): 7/10

Replaced Douglas Luiz and provided some comfort to Villa’s game, with the Frenchman driving his team up the left side of the pitch on a number of occasions in the latter stages of the match.

Ashley Young (79 mins): N/A

Replaced Danny Ings.

Tim Iroegbunam (86 mins): N/A

Replaced Philippe Coutinho and made first appearance for the Villa first team.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Matty Cash

Was brilliant at both ends of the pitch throughout the game and could of had a second goal of the match, with his attempt going fairly wide of the Brighton goal. Villa succeed when their full-backs can create bits of magic and that’s exactly what the Polish international did today.