HOLTECAST | Brighton v Aston Villa w/ Let’s Talk BHAFC

What Do We Discuss?

The Seagulls have certainly been flying at times this season; how are things going at The Amex Stadium?

Graham Potter — he’s certainly transformed Brighton, hasn’t he?

What are the hopes and expectations for Brighton fans going into the rest of the season?

How does Charlie feel about the departure of Technical Director, Dan Ashworth, from Brighton and how does he see it impacting the football club in the future?

Could Saturday’s result be determined by either sides’ full-backs?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @JournoHaff

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children's Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

