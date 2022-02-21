HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-1 Watford - It’s never easy being a Villan!

What Do We Discuss?

Well...what can really be said after that?

What needs to change in the short-term and long-term under Steven Gerrard?

Are we sacrificing our pressing game in order to fit certain players into the lineup?

Are some of the players the issue or is it the system?

How do the lads feel about the second half substitutions?

Could we see Calum Chambers serve as the defensive midfielder with Ezri Konsa now back?

Should we expect more lineup changes against Brighton or are we looking at more of the same?

It’s never easy being a Villa fan, is it?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

