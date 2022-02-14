HOLTECAST | Newcastle United 1-0 Aston Villa - Floundering on Tyneside

What Do We Discuss?

Yikes, that wasn’t pretty viewing! What did the lads make of Sunday’s loss?

What’s going wrong at the football club as of late?

Does this loss fall on the players, management, or both?

Is it time to shake up the Villa midfield and see the likes of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn get a breather on the bench?

The Watkins or Ings debate continues...

How important was it for Tyrone Mings to bounce back after Wednesday’s poor outing?

Could we see Calum Chambers feature as a defensive midfielder?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

