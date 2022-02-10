Player Ratings: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United - Villans throw away two points at Villa Park!

Emi Martinez: 5/10

A rough evening for the Argentine as some may argue that he could have been better positioned for Leeds United’s opening goal of the game, but aside from that, he was pretty much left out to dry for the other two goals.

Matty Cash: 7/10

Was a handful for Leeds going forward and stuck to his defensive responsibilities when called upon as well. The quality of his deliveries into the opposition box were much improved when compared to a number of other games this season.

Ezri Konsa: 4/10

Was not his usual calm and composed self on this occasion and often struggled to deal with the pacey Daniel James throughout his time on the pitch. Was extremely reckless in his attempt to stop Leeds goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, from releasing the ball in which earned him a second yellow card and sent him packing on the evening.

Tyrone Mings: 3/10

Struggled to maintain any consistency in his game and played a hand in all three of Leeds’ goals at Villa Park. The Villa captain will surely look to right those wrongs on Sunday against Newcastle United.

Lucas Digne: 7/10

Always provided an outlet for the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho. Wasn’t afraid to take a risk and delivered the ball into Leeds’ box with real quality on a number of occasions.

John McGinn: 6/10

Was rather quiet from an attacking point of view, but stuck to his duties at both ends of the pitch and didn’t really put a foot wrong. Always a plessure to see the Scotsman use his body and pivot past an oncoming opponent.

Douglas Luiz: 5/10

Had a few moments of quality, with tidy bits of passing on display, but often struggled to cope with Leeds’ attacking press in which left the Villa defensive line rather open at times.

Jacob Ramsey: 8.5/10

The 20-year-old was sensational on Wedneday evening as he scored Villa’s second and third goal of the game, linking up with Philippe Coutinho as if the two have been playing alongside one another for years. The young Villan is only getting better, which should make every Villa fan extremely excited going forward!

Emi Buendia: 7/10

Was brilliant on the ball and his tireless work ethic was a key factor in pushing Villa up the pitch throughout the game. Hopefully his injury isn’t anything too serious and the tricky Argentinian features at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho: 9.5/10

The Brazilian put his brilliance on display at Villa Park on Wednesday evening, grabbing a goal and two assists. His quality when on the ball elevated the play of his teammates around him and it’s fair to say that there’s definitely more special moments to come from Coutinho in a Villa shirt.

Ollie Watkins: 5/10

Struggled to latch onto any quality scoring opportunities and lacked the usual attacking intent in which has made him a fan favourite. His lack of goal productivity as of late may make some portions of the fan base question if Danny Ings deserves another run up top.

SUBSTITUTES:

Carney Chukwuemeka (59 mins): 6/10

Replaced the injured Emi Buendia and showed bits of quality on the ball at times, but was also guilty of holding onto the ball for too long at times, which put the pressure back on Villa from a defensive point of view.

Ashley Young (78 mins): N/A

Replaced Philippe Coutinho.

Calum Chambers (89 mins): N/A

Replaced Jacob Ramsey.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Philippe Coutinho

With two goals and two assists in his first three games in a Villa shirt, the magical Brazilian has settled into life in B6 with relative ease. His elite skill set and eye for goal has provided levels of excitement that this fan base has not seen for some time, and Wednesday evening was no different.