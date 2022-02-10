HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United - Attacking Flair, Defensive Nightmare

What Do We Discuss?

From bits of attacking brilliance to defensive errors that would make any football fan go mad; what did the lads make of a crazy affair at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?

Is there a bit of complacency showing with certain members of this Aston Villa side?

What can be made of the defensive errors and the poor performances by the likes of Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, and Douglas Luiz; are these just one-off lapses of judgement that happen from time to time or is there more to it?

The Ollie Watkins debate; what can be made of his struggles this season?

Just how good were the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey on Wednesday?

With Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore set to return to action in the near future, can we gain a little bit of comfort knowing that more quality options will be available for selection?

How are the lads feeling ahead of Newcastle United on Sunday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!