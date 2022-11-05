HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Manchester United w/ The Busby Babe Podcast!

What Do We Discuss?

How are the lads feeling ahead of Sunday’s match at Villa Park?

What does Colin think of Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag, thus far?

More importantly, what should we expect to see from an Erik Ten Hag side on Sunday?

With the World Cup break looming, is this break coming at a good or bad time for Manchester United?

What’s the ceiling when it comes to Erik Ten Hag’s potential success at United?

What does Colin expect from a Unai Emery Aston Villa side, with two games between the two sides occurring within a matter of days?

From a United perspective, is Colin feeling confident ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against Villa given Unai Emery’s impressive track record in cup competitions?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @TheBusbyBabe

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

