HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!

What Do We Discuss?

It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?

More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?

How impressed are the lads with Unai Emery thus far as Aston Villa boss?

With Danny Ings stepping up and delivering in the place of a missing Ollie Watkins, what can be made of his performance on Sunday and what should we expect from the striker for the rest of the season?

Boubacar Kamara — he’s brilliant, isn’t he?!

The great centre-back debate! Once Diego Carlos returns from injury, who should be the starting centre-back pair for Emery’s Villa and why?

Emi Martinez, Ashley Young, and John McGinn are just some of the current crop of Villa players that aren’t afraid to drive opposing players and fans crazy with their antics — how nice is it to see some character in this Villa side?

How beneficial will the World Cup break be for Emery and his squad?

Are we all feeling confident about the Villa heading into the World Cup break and where do the lads think Villa could potentially finish come the end of the season?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Apple podcasts

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Acast

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!