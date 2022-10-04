HOLTECAST | Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Injuries, missed chances, and arrogance!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, what did the lads make of that 0-0 draw against Leeds United?

Just how bad is Aston Villa’s injury crisis at the moment, with Ludwig Augustinsson joining a list that just seems to be getting longer and longer?

With Villa now short of options in the right-back and left-back positions, could this somehow be the opening that Frederic Guilbert needs in order to slot back into the Villa lineup?

What did the lads make of Leeds boss, Jesse Marsch’s gameplan following Luis Sinisterra’s red card in the opening moments of the second half?

With details now available from a fan led meeting with Christian Purslow, what did Seb and Simon think of the Villa CEO’s comments in regards to Steven Gerrard?

It may be easy to point the finger, but what is really going wrong at this football club at the moment?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

