HOLTECAST | Newcastle United 4-0 Aston Villa: A bad day at the office!

What Do We Discuss?

Well that was a nightmare, wasn’t it?

How are the lads feeling about the performance and result overall?

Emi Martinez’s concussion scare; surely these situations need to be dealt with in a more professional manner, with more urgency and proper assessments undertaken?

Was this more of an overall bad result or just several lapses in judgement?

Let’s step away from that rubbish result and look at the bigger picture, shall we?

With Unai Emery set to take charge of the first team this week, how important is it for the football club to fully back the new boss and let him establish a culture/team that fits his image?

Are Villa always going to be going in circles if they don’t establish a set culture/ethos?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Apple podcasts

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Acast

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!