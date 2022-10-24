HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danks for coming!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, that was unexpected! What did the lads make of an impressive win at Villa Park?

It’s only one game, but was today a perfect example of how well this squad can perform when setup to support and prepare its players from a tactical point of view?

How impressed were the lads with Aaron Danks’ role in Sunday’s win?

Choosing not to start John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey was a big call, but how important was it for Danks and the remaining members of the coaching staff to change things up and show some bravery?

There’s only one Leon Bailey! How impressive was the Jamaican international on Sunday and could this just be the start of a positive run of form for him?

With Danny Ings getting on the scoresheet twice and Ollie Watkins finishing things off for the fourth and final goal of the match, how crucial will it be for Villa’s strikeforce to keep up this positive momentum heading into Newcastle on the weekend?

Oh yeah, how good was Ashley Young on Sunday?!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

