Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Join in tonight @ 10pm UK for our interactive Twitter Podcast, AVFC fans!

The Holtecast crew has always loved interacting with listeners of the podcast and fellow Villa fans, so we thought of another way in which will let you join in on the conversation with us — Twitter Spaces.

With that being said, the feature is a great way to get a few members of the 7500 To Holte/Holtecast team together to run through all things Aston Villa over on the @7500toHolte Twitter account, and have a few laughs in a relaxed atmosphere.

We’re back, tonight at 10pm, to discuss Aston Villa’s transfer dealings as the January transfer window comes to a close - and YOU can have your say!

How can I get involved?

Luckily, Twitter Spaces is extremely easy to navigate from a listener’s point of view!

All you need to do is make sure you are following our Twitter account (click here to head over to our page) and at 10pm UK/5pm ET, once we’re live, click/tap on the feature at the top of your app in order to join in on the chatter.

For those who are looking to take part and have their say, please tweet or send us a direct message with your thoughts and/or questions, or you can make a request to speak with the crew once you’ve joined the chat.

You can also join in on the fun by clicking on the below tweet and then selecting the ‘Set a Reminder’ button, which will send you a notification once we’re live.

We hope to see you there and Up The Villa!