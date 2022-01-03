HOLTECAST | Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa - All bark and no bite!

What Do We Discuss?

What can we make of Aston Villa’s starting line-up against Brentford and could any improvements have been made considering some of the player’s that Villa were missing?

Plenty of possession, but little to show for it...

How big of a concern is the Villa midfield at the moment and is a defensively-minded midfielder the true missing piece in that area of the pitch?

Ings’ clinical nature and Buendia’s brilliance; just how good were these two throughout parts of the game?

Patience with Steven Gerrard and the importance of not overreacting.

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!