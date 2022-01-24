HOLTECAST | Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Winning Ugly

What Do We Discuss?

Back into the win column; how are the lads feeling after that one?

How vital was that win given the winnable batch of fixtures in which Aston Villa have?

How impressive were the likes of Emi Buendia, Lucas Digne, and Matty Cash on Saturday?

How important is it for Villa to win ugly?

What do the contract extensions of Kortney Hause and Emi Martinez mean for Villa’s present and future?

Jaden Philogene-Bidace moves on loan to Stoke City for the remainder of the season; how important could this move be for his future?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!