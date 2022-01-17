HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United - Buendia magic, Coutinho delight!

What Do We Discuss?

Self-inflicted errors and a comeback that will live in the memory of many Villans for a long time; where do the lads sit with the draw at Villa Park?

Can we take more encouragement or frustration from Saturday’s result?

The brilliance of Emi Buendia and his growth in an Aston Villa shirt.

Was Saturday the final nail in the coffin for the Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings partnership/combination within the line-up after Villa scored two goals once Ings was replaced by Carney Chukwuemeka?

What can we make of the Villa midfield on Saturday and is it time to see the likes of Morgan Sanson and Carney Chukwuemeka get more minutes on the pitch?

How impressive was Lucas Digne on his debut?

The lads look ahead to Villa’s upcoming fixtures throughout the rest of January and into February and early March; could Steven Gerrard’s men go on a bit of a run during this period?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

