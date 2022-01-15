Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United - All square at Villa Park after a late Villa fightback!

Emi Martinez: 5/10

Conceded an absolute howler in the opening minutes, but did make a few key saves throughout the rest of the game. Was completely left alone to deal with Bruno Fernandes’ second of the game.

Matty Cash: 7/10

The pacey right-back always looked to get forward and did well on a number of occasions to deal with Anthony Elanga’s constant threat.

Ezri Konsa: 6/10

Was a key factor in maintaining the home side’s deficit to only a 1-0 scoreline in the first half and was replaced at half-time by Kortney Hause.

Tyrone Mings: 7/10

Aside from one or two sloppy passes in the first half, Mings was rather solid throughout the game and did well to deal with the likes of Mason Greenwood on a number of occasions.

Lucas Digne: 7/10

Picked up a yellow card during the first half of play, but like his teammates, grew into the half as it progressed. Showed bits of quality in the second half as well and always looked to get on the attack; producing a fine effort on goal that was eventually saved by David De Gea.

Morgan Sanson: 6/10

Showed bits of quality in the first half with his movement on the ball and carried that into the second half until a sloppy back-pass led to Bruno Fernandes’ second goal of the game.

Douglas Luiz: 6/10

A mixed game for the Brazilian, with moments of defensive solidity and tidy passing, but also looking rather suspect at times too. It’s clear that a true defensive midfielder is needed to help push this Villa side onwards.

Jacob Ramsey: 10/10

After looking rather anonymous at times, the young Villan stepped up to grab a goal and an assist — a performance that should give him plenty of confidence going forward.

Emi Buendia: 10/10

Was Villa’s key cog throughout the game and was actively looking to create space with his quick movement and tidy passing at times. His willingness to take on a Manchester United player and drive his side forward was a true pleasure to see. It’s also fair to say that Buendia is finally living up to expectations at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins: 5/10

Slowly grew into the game and even crossed the ball to Danny Ings (a VERY rare thing), but was often limited in his movement, with the forward and Ings often getting in each other’s way.

Danny Ings: 4/10

Struggled to get into the game and often did very little when on the ball. Hopefully, this is the final nail in the coffin when it comes to Watkins and Ings playing alongside one another.

SUBSTITUTES:

Kortney Hause (45 mins): 7/10

Replaced the injured Ezri Konsa at half-time and didn’t look out of place by any means.

Philippe Coutinho (68 mins): 10/10

Replaced Morgan Sanson and was the catalyst in which drove Villa to an incredible fightback, with the Brazilian grabbing a goal within a matter of minutes of his debut for the football club.

Carney Chukwuemeka (76 mins): 8/10

Replaced Danny Ings and immediately improved his side, with some excellent movement on the ball. The young Villan made a strong case as to why he should get more playing time this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Emi Buendia

Could have easily given this one to Jacob Ramsey or Philippe Coutinho for their heroics in the second half, but Emi Buendia was Mr. Consistency on the day. Always looked like he would be the Villa man to drive his teammates forward and create those moments of magic needed to unlock United.