Friday Night LIVE! Join in this evening @ 8pm UK for our interactive Twitter Podcast

The Holtecast crew has always loved interacting with listeners of the podcast and fellow Villa fans, so we thought of another way in which will let you join in on the conversation with us — Twitter Spaces.

With that being said, a couple of months ago, we decided to try out the Twitter Spaces feature over on the @7500toHolte Twitter feed and we were amazed with the response we received from the Aston Villa community.

The feature is a great way to get a few members of the 7500 To Holte/Holtecast team together for a 30 to 45 minute chinwag, chat all things Villa, and have a few laughs in a relaxed atmosphere.

We’re back, this evening at 8pm, to chat all things Aston Villa v Manchester United (and everything else) - and YOU can have your say!

How can I get involved?

Luckily, Twitter Spaces is extremely easy to navigate from a listener’s point of view!

All you need to do is make sure you are following our Twitter account (click here to head over to our page) and at 8pm UK/3pm ET, once we’re live, click/tap on the feature at the top of your app in order to join in on the chatter.

For those who are looking to take part and have their say, please tweet or send us a direct message with your thoughts and/or questions, or you can make a request to speak with the crew once you’ve joined the chat.

You can also join in on the fun by clicking on the below tweet and then selecting the ‘Set a Reminder’ button, which will send you a notification once we’re live.

We hope to see you there and Up The Villa!