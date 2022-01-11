HOLTECAST | Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa: A VARy frustrating outing at Old Trafford

What Do We Discuss?

So...how are the lads feeling after events at Old Trafford on Monday evening?

Can we consider this result another one that has gotten away from Aston Villa given the amount of scoring chances the away side had against Manchester United?

Pesky VAR is at it again...

Is there a lack of accountability within the squad at times?

Could the acquisition of a true defensive midfielder be the difference between Villa having an average season and reaching their ambitions come the end of the season?

What does the addition of Philippe Countinho and potentially Lucas Digne mean for the current crop of players?

Who steps into the midfield and attacking positions on Saturday?

United at home next; can we finally beat them at Villa Park?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

