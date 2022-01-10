HOLTECAST | FA CUP PREVIEW - Manchester United v Aston Villa w/ The Busby Babe Podcast

What Do We Discuss?

A United fan in Mississippi? Colin shares his story on how he began following The Red Devils all the way from the USA!

Manchester United seemed destined to challenge for the Premier League title after a string of strong summer signings, but have failed to live up to expectations; how does Colin feel about his club’s summer business and this season thus far?

What’s the atmosphere like around United at the moment?

Does Colin think United could make any line-up changes on Monday in preperation for the Premier League tie next Saturday?

How confident are United fans heading into Monday’s FA Cup tie?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @TheBusbyBabe

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

