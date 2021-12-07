 clock menu more-arrow no yes

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City - Steven Gerrard’s Claret and Blue Army!

Our Cole was joined by Tom to discuss Aston Villa’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City on Sunday and reflect on Steven Gerrard’s success at the football club thus far. You can listen for FREE on AcastApple Podcasts, and Spotify - dig in!

What Do We Discuss?

  • How are the lads feeling about a topsy-turvy win at Villa Park?
  • Conceding early and an immediate bounce back; how important was the response?
  • Any concern with the structure from Aston Villa in the first-half?
  • THAT Ramsey disallowed goal; should it have stood?
  • Pinpoint Konsa! Are the lads pleased about the goals being spread around and how important is it for Villa to capitalize on set-piece opportunities?
  • Any confidence heading into Liverpool on Saturday?
  • All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

