Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City - Steven Gerrard’s claret and blue army keep on rolling!

Emi Martinez: 7/10

Cleanly beaten by Harvey Barnes’ goal in the opening 20 minutes of the game, but made a massive save late on in the second-half, which helped secure all three points for Aston Villa on the day. Success starts from the back and Martinez exemplifies that.

Matty Cash: 5/10

Was all over the place and not necessarily in a positive manner. Often struggled to cope with Leicester’s continuous overloading on the wings and his delivery into the opposition box was consistently poor on a number of occasions.

Ezri Konsa: 9/10

A game to remember for the center-back, scoring two goals for the Villa. Important to mention that the defender also made a number of crucial tackles to nullify the ever-threatening Leicester City attack.

Tyrone Mings: 7/10

A key cog in the defensive engine for the home side, actively clearing Villa’s box of any potential danger and solidifying the defense as a whole.

Ashley Young: 6/10

A mixed bag performance for the experienced Englishman as he struggled to cope with Leicester’s possession on the left at times, but did offer a fair bit going forward as well.

John McGinn: 7/10

Rather quiet game for the Scotman, but did pop up on the scoresheet, assisting Konsa’s second goal of the game in which turned out to be the game winner.

Marvelous Nakamba: 7/10

Kept his passing simple and made a number of key blocks and tackles throughout the game. Was a key performer in terms of how Villa transitioned between defending and attacking due to his stong performance in the middle of the park.

Douglas Luiz: 7/10

Was able to get forward with the ball on a number of occasions and served as one of the main reasons as to why Villa could transition so effectively — often picking out key passes higher up the pitch.

Emi Buendia: 6/10

Rather sloppy when in possession on the day, but that is typical of a winger who will take a number of risks during a game. Some plaudits have to go to the Argentine as he did pick-up the assist on Ezri Konsa’s first goal.

Jacob Ramsey: 8/10

Was fantastic when in possession and should feel extremely hard done by after his goal in the dying minutes of the first-half was waived off after being deemed a foul on Kasper Schmeichel. The young Villan has improved on a game-by-game basis this season.

Ollie Watkins: 6.5/10

Was a handfull for the Leicester defense when it came to his constant pressing and his hold-up play throughtout the game, but was sometimes wasteful when in possession and could have been more decisive on a few goal scoring opportunities.

SUBSTITUTES:

Morgan Sanson (77 mins): N/A

Replaced Douglas Luiz.

Carney Chukwuemeka (78 mins): N/A

Replaced Emi Buendia.

Axel Tuanzebe (84 mins): N/A

Replaced Jacob Ramsey.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Ezri Konsa

Two goals for the Villa center-back on the day, which highlights his danger from set-pieces and should boost his sides confidence in terms of goals being scored by committee rather than by one or two players. We certainly have a class defender on our hands and Villans should be absolutely delighted because of it!