Player Ratings: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea - Jorginho and Lukaku prove to be too much for Villa

Emi Martinez: 6/10

In terms of attempts hitting the Aston Villa goal, it was a rather quiet one at Villa Park, which left the Argentine with more passes to the defenders in front of him than anything. Left stranded on all of Chelsea’s goals, with Jorginho cleanly beating him on two penalty attempts and Tyrone Mings’ poor marking providing Romelu Lukaku with a clean header on the Villa goal.

Matty Cash: 6/10

The right-back was his busy self, with his needless foul on Callum Hudson-Odoi in the penalty area being the defender’s main contribution to events on the day.

Ezri Konsa: 7/10

The alway consistent Konsa was his usual self on the day, with a number of key tackles and blocks made on a number of occasions. Can hardly blame Konsa for Chelsea’s third as the defender had little choice, but to physically challenge the big Chelsea striker.

Tyrone Mings: 5/10

A frustrating day for the Villa captain as he often struggled to deal with Chelsea’s attack. This was highlighted once Lukaku came on in the second half, with the Belgian netting the eventual winner after beating the Villa defender rather easily to the oncoming Chelsea cross into the box.

Matt Targett: 6/10

Made a number of key tackles and blocks when called upon, but struggled to get forward and create the opportunities he would have liked to as the Chelsea attack was ever-present. Could have done better from a positional standpoint on Chelsea’s third goal of the game.

Morgan Sanson: 7/10

Was one of Villa’s brightest lights on the day. The Frenchman wasn’t afraid to take an opportunity when it came to attack-minded chances, which should certainly give the Villa coaching staff plenty food for thought.

Douglas Luiz: 6.5/10

Residing as a defensive midfielder, the Brazilian was able to limit the Chelsea attack on a number of occasions, but would have surely benefited in a game such as this if he was operating slightly further up the pitch.

Jacob Ramsey: 6.5/10

Showed glimpses of creativity in the first half of play, but was marked out of the game far too easily on several occasions. The young Villan will surely be hungry to put things right against Brentford on Sunday.

Emi Buendia: 5.5/10

As much as the Argentine looked to create opportunities for his teammates, his careless nature when on the ball costed Villa throughout his time on the pitch. With yet another frustrating performance from Buendia, you may start to wonder when he’ll start making a real impact on the squad.

Ollie Watkins: 6/10

Playing off of Danny Ings on the left, Watkins often looked to find his own avenue to the Chelsea goal, which limited Villa’s scoring opportunities throughout the first half. His unwillingess to create chances for Ings was a source of frustration for some as well.

Danny Ings: 6/10

Finding his way back into the starting line-up, the striker had a few key scoring chances in the first half, but the need to take an extra touch or two immediately limited limited those opportunities dramatically.

SUBSTITUTES:

Bertrand Traore (73 mins): N/A

Replaced Danny Ings.

Carney Chukwuemeka (73 mins): N/A

Replaced Emi Buendia.

Anwar El Ghazi (76 mins): N/A

Replaced Morgan Sanson.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Morgan Sanson

A positive game for the Villa midfielder who should be confident of getting more playing time going forward. Sanson’s ability and confidence on the ball was a breath of fresh air during a game where the home side were limited in the ball possession category.