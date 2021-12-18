Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Burnley

Last week witnessed another solid performance, maybe the best thus far, from Steven Gerrard’s side. Norwich City aren’t the Premier League’s best team, in terms of points they’re sitting behind Newcastle United in dead last, but it was a solid win in a scenario where Villa would have found a way to lose points in previous years. Jacob Ramsey hit a remarkable strike in the thirty-fourth minute to open the proceedings and Ollie Watkins secured the win with another goal in the eighty-seventh minute.

This weekend sees Sean Dyche and Burnley making their way to Villa Park. While the sleek visage of baldness that is Sean Dyche’s head has the aura of, “Fight me, you coward!”, Burnley as a football team are less intimidating. Midfielder Dwight McNeil, left-back Charlie Taylor, and forward Maxwel Cornet are players to watch out for from Burnley. Former Villans and FIFA 13 Career Mode All Stars Ashley Westwood and Matt Lowton should also feature.

For Villa, the team sheet will be without holding midfielder Marvelous Nakamba for the foreseeable future. It’s a tremendous blow to both the team and Nakamba, who had been in some of the best form of his career. Stepping in will be Douglas Luiz, with Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn. The perpetually French Morgan Sanson joins Nakamba as being unavailable.

Emi Martinez, Aston VIlla’s tallest Emi, reprises his role in goal. In defense, Matt Targett should reprise his role at left-back, with Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa at center-back, and Matty Cash at right-back.

Further up the pitch, Ollie Watkins continues at striker, with Emi Buendia playing to his right. On the left, we could see some load management for Ashley Young. If so, Trezeguet or Carney Chukwuemeka would seemingly be the two options to chose from, with Anwar El Ghazi, Leon Bailey, and Bertrand Traore all being out. With Trezeguet working his way back from injury, it may be better to start the wunderkid and see Trezeguet come on from the bench.

PREDICTION: This feels like a match that Villa should play well and win comfortably, but Burnley aren’t to be taken too lightly. They drew against West Ham United in the last match they played, which is a decent result for the Clarets. Burnley also lost 1-0 to an absolutely putrid Newcastle team the week prior to that. If Villa can stay focused, this should be a 2-0 win.