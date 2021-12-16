HOLTECAST | Progress under Gerrard & reaction to Villa’s injury woes!

What Do We Discuss?

A tight 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield and a professional 2-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road — can we deem it a positive week for Aston Villa overall?

What can we make of life under Steven Gerrard at Villa thus far? Is it only a sign of exciting things to come or are we still in the honeymoon period?

How big of a blow is Marvelous Nakamba’s injury and how could that impact Villa’s transfer business in January?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

