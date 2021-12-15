Player Ratings: Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa - Academy graduates shine as Villa move up to ninth!

Emi Martinez: 7/10

Another clean sheet for the Aston Villa goalkeeper who had a very comfortable game between the sticks. The Argentine was only forced to make three saves on the evening and with his quick distribution on a number of occasions, he helped ignite a number of attacking opportunities from the back.

Matty Cash: 8/10

Was a true handful for the Norwich City defense on a number of occasions and his consistent urge to provide support to Emi Buendia by overlapping the winger allowed Villa to breakout of their own end with relative ease.

Ezri Konsa: 7/10

Another solid performance from one of England’s best center-backs. Konsa’s no-nonsense style of play and determination to move the ball forward was for all to see at Carrow Road on Tuesday evening.

Tyrone Mings: 8/10

The Villa captain kept Norwich striker, Teemu Pukki, quiet throughout the evening and his willingness to block the rare Norwich attempt on goal was highlighted on a few occasions.

Matt Targett: 7/10

A real goal threat on the evening, with the left-back firing two efforts just past the Norwich goal. Defensively, Targett was able to keep Przemysław Płacheta relatively quiet and looked rather comfortable throughout the game.

John McGinn: 8/10

Was full of energy and threatened Norwich’s goal, with his first effort on goal almost beating Krul from distance and later on, his corner nearly found its way past the Dutch shot stopper as well.

Douglas Luiz: 7/10

Replacing the injured Marvelous Nakamba in the defensive midfield role, the Brazilian showed glimpses of his flair and trickery, but surely would have benefited more if he was positioned slightly higher up the pitch. The potential return of Nakamba (pending the results of his injury assessment) or a defensive midfield addition in January would most likely see Luiz offer more of a threat in more dangerous areas.

Jacob Ramsey: 9/10

The creative and fearless academy graduate put on quite a show for the travelling supporters on Tuesday evening as he often moved the ball around with purpose and wasn’t afraid to take a man on at times as well. Ramsey’s goal was something special too, with the 20-year-old beating a number of Norwich players and firing it into the left side of the Norwich goal.

Emi Buendia: 7/10

On his return to Carrow Road, the Argentine looked determined to impress, with quick passing and sparkling footwork at times. Although Buendia didn’t really threaten the Norwich goal, his performance should give him plenty of confidence heading into Villa’s next fixture against Burnley on Saturday.

Ashley Young: 7/10

The wiley veteran seems to have the trust of Steven Gerrard and the coaching staff, with the 36-year-old starting only just days after his last performance at Anfield. Nevertheless, Young’s patience and calmness on the ball allowed for Villa to hold possession with relative ease and provided ample defensive cover for Matt Targett at times.

Ollie Watkins: 7.5/10

Actively pressed the Norwich back four and caused the home side a fair bit of trouble on a number of occasions. Watkins took his goal well, which should keep his confidence high throughout the remainder of the busy Christmas period.

SUBSTITUTES:

Danny Ings (60 mins): 5/10

Replaced Ashley Young and led Villa’s attack for the remainder of the game, but struggled to really insert himself into any key moments of play.

Carney Chukwuemeka (83 mins): 7/10

Replaced Emi Buendia and made a quick impact, setting up Ollie Watkins for Villa’s second goal of the game.

Axel Tuanzebe (88 mins): N/A

Replaced John McGinn.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Jacob Ramsey

The young Villan is quickly becoming a quality Premier League player and at the young age of 20, more exciting moments in a Villa shirt will come along. His eye for goal and willingness to create scoring opportunities will only benefit his game and Villa’s in the long run.