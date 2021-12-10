HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Liverpool v Aston Villa w/ The Redmen TV

What Do We Discuss?

Liverpool have been on a roll; how does Ste feel about The Reds’ season thus far?

Out of all the trophies Liverpool could win this season, does one take priority over them all?

Mohamed Salah chatter; what has changed in his game this season and can he be stopped?

What sort of reception will Steven Gerrard receive on Saturday at Anfield?

Are there any areas of weakness in this Liverpool side that Aston Villa could expose on Saturday?

How confident are Liverpool fans heading into this one?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @TheRedmenTV

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!