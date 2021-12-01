Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Manchester City

He’s John McGinn, Super John McGinn, and if you’re reading this you probably understand!

It was a thoroughly satisfying win at Selhurst Park, with McGinn playing like a meatball on a mission and Matt Targett continuing his improved form of late, and it marked the second win of Gerrard’s tenure. The Scotsman and Englishman both found the back of the net in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

With the newfound swagger that back to back wins can promote, a match that was previously and presumably unwinnable is now not completely out of the question. Unlikely? Sure, but it’s by no means predetermined.

Emi Martinez will reprise his command in goal with Matt Targett flanking his left, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konza playing at center back, and Matty Cash at right back. In midfield, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn are almost certain to start. Anchoring the midfield will either be Marvelous Nakamba or Douglas Luiz. Luiz is a fantastic player, but Nakamba is on a good run of form and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start. Further up the pitch, Ollie Watkins will play at striker,with Ashley Young to his left and either Leon Bailey or Emi Buendia on the right. My personal preference would be for Bailey to start given his speed advantage, but if Buendia can play up to potential, that’s hard to turn down.

I like Oasis and light blue is a lovely color, but other than that, Manchester City can suck on a lemon. Setting all that aside, they are a very, very good team. Perhaps the best on this planet.

While Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden are all listed as doubtful, this is still going to be a garishly steep mountain to climb. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva in the midfield, Gabriel Jesus playing further up the pitch in attack, and Joao Cancelo at left back will be more than a handful.

PREDICTION: City have won their last five overall and last three league matches, with home wins over West Ham (2-1), Everton (3-0), and a win at Manchester United (2-0). It’s going to be a really tough go, but I don’t think Villa will do anything to embarrass themselves. A 2-1 loss that has some definite silver linings could be on the cards.