HOLTECAST | Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa - A Marvelous Victory in South London

What Do We Discuss?

What did the lads make of the result on Saturday?

How did the likes of Ashley Young and Leon Bailey perform at Selhurst Park?

Did Steven Gerrard make the right call in picking Ollie Watkins over Danny Ings?

Has Matt Targett rediscovered his form?

Marvelous in the midfield — how good was Nakamba?

What did Danny make of Emi Buendia and Anwar El Ghazi’s cameos from the bench?

Are the lads confident ahead of Wednesday’s game against that fella who captained us last season and Manchester City?

Twitter three word summaries are shared and the lads have fun with Cole’s new “The Game Without A Name” - join in on the fun!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

Danny Raza: @RazaJourno

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!