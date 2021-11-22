HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - We Have Lift Off!

What Do We Discuss?

An energetic start and fantastic finish; what did the lads make of the game?

What can Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia offer as wingers?

How important was it for the likes of Tyrone Mings and Matt Targett to regain some form on Saturday and leave Villa Park with added confidence in their performances?

Positive substitutions! How key will Villa’s depth (when healthy) be under Steven Gerrard?

How much can we read into Saturday’s win?

Twitter three word summaries return and the lads have fun with Cole’s new “The Game Without A Name” - join in on the fun!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

