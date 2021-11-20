Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - Steven Gerrard’s reign begins with a win!

Emi Martinez: 9/10

Produced a couple of quality saves when called upon and lead from the back with determination. The calmness of the Villa back four should also be credited to Martinez, with the goalkeeper providing that extra option when moving the ball around.

Matty Cash: 7/10

Quality in the defensive side of his game and was a handful at times for Brighton when he broke forward. Nearly converted Villa’s first effort on goal, with a promising header, but Brighton’s Jason Steele was up to the task.

Ezri Konsa: 7/10

Was cool, calm, and collected throughout and his movement on the ball when pressured in his own half was a pleasure to witness.

Tyrone Mings: 8/10

A true rock at the back on the day, the Aston Villa captain sealed all three points for the home side, with a quicky and tidy finish into the open Brighton goal.

Matt Targett: 7/10

Looked reinvigorated in Steven Gerrard’s system and his time spent on the ball was much improved in terms of the quality of passes made and his overall decision making.

John McGinn: 8/10

Was an absolute workhorse throughout the game and his work rate both on and off the ball was evident for all to see. Yet another solid outing for the Scottish midfielder.

Marvelous Nakamba: 7/10

Broke up play when called upon and his tireless efforts in the middle of the pitch were key in securing Villa’s fourth clean sheet of the season.

Jacob Ramsey: 7/10

Was easily one of the most comfortable Villans on the ball and the confidence Head Coach Steven Gerrard has shown in him seemed to flow through the young midfielder.

Ollie Watkins: 8/10

Was evident that the striker was acclimatizing to life back on the wing, but the shift in positioning as the lone striker paid off in the 84th minute as he struck a wonderful effort past the Brighton keeper to secure all three points for the Villa!

Emi Buendia: 5/10

Looked slightly more comfortable on the right wing and his effort was evident in his pressing game on the Brighton back four, but lack lacked the cutting edge needed to make any real offensive impact throughout his time on the pitch.

Danny Ings: 4/10

Really struggled to get into the game, with only 17 touches, the lowest of any Aston Villa player on the day.

SUBSTITUTES:

Leon Bailey (66 mins): 7/10

Replaced Danny Ings and added a real spark to this Villa side, pushing the home side forward on a number of occasions and showed bits of quality when regaining possession in key areas.

Ashley Young (74 mins): N/A

Anwar El Ghazi (84 mins): N/A

MAN OF THE MATCH: Emi Martinez

Came up with some key saves when called upon and Villa’s success begins and ends with the steady Argentine in goal. The Villa keeper also secured his 25th Premier League clean sheet on the day, which should boost his confidence even more.