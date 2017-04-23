Aston Villa vs. Birmingham City, live stream: Team news, game time and how to follow online

Today is a big day in football. The world’s biggest and most-important rivalry is taking place. And it’s happening without any television coverage at all! So if you’re upset because you won’t be able to watch Aston Villa host Birmingham City, you can go for second-best and watch two Spanish clubs square off later in the day. Whatever.

For Aston Villa there is nothing left to play for but pride. For Birmingham City, they are fighting for their lives, as they currently sit just two points clear of the drop. A win by Aston Villa makes a Birmingham City relegation a real possibility. After today they’d have two matches left, and one of those is against a playoff-bound team.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could really do this wonderfully. Let’s play this out. If they can win today, Birmingham City will sit two points from the drop. Next week, Villa play 22nd-place Blackburn. If Villa LOSE then and Birmingham City also lose (against fifth-place Huddersfield), Blues would slide into the bottom three for the season’s last day.

What I’m saying is that Villa actually have FAR more than pride to play for. A win today sets up a scenario is which they not only win, but they potentially doom their closest, fiercest rival.

Good lord that’d be amazing. Let’s do this, Villa.

UTV!

Location: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Kick-off time: 12 PM BST, 7 AM Eastern, 4 AM Pacific

Available TV: None

Available streaming: None

Available radio: BBC WM 95.6 FM (not online), AVTV (If audio doesn’t work, try using Safari)

Other listings are available from livesoccertv.com.

Aston Villa squad

Scum squad

Live twitter feed